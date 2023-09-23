ADVERTISEMENT
Sanwo-Olu appoints Agoro to replace Muri-Okunola as Lagos HOS

News Agency Of Nigeria

Until his appointment, Agoro was the Permanent Secretary, Lands Bureau.

New Lagos HOS, Olabode Agoro. [NAN]
The outgoing HOS, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said in a circular that the appointment would take effect from Sept. 30.

Muri-Okunola said that it was expedient to note that the new HOS joined the Lagos State Public Service on July 1 2003 and had since, served the state meritoriously before his elevation to the status of a Permanent Secretary on Aug. 3, 2015.

He said that until his appointment, Agoro was the Permanent Secretary, Lands Bureau.

Muri-Okunola called all the state’s civil servants to support and cooperate with the new Head of Service, to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessors.

”To this end, all public servants are hereby enjoined to accord the newly appointed Head of Service all necessary support required to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessors and, by extension, take the State Public Service to greater heights.

”Without prompting, all public servants are expected to consistently exhibit the time-tested Public Service Values, such as commitments, integrity, transparency, accountability, probity and loyalty in the discharge of their assigned responsibilities.

”While wishing the new Head of Service a most rewarding and successful tenure of office, Accounting Officers are hereby enjoined to take note of this circular and give it the widest publicity it deserves,” he said

