Sanwo-Olu, 53 others receive BrandXchange awards

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor applauded the initiative, aimed at protecting the interests of consumers through advocacy and raising awareness on consumer rights.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu [LASG]
Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu [LASG]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the organisers of the awards, on Thursday night, said the honour bestowed upon Sanwo-Olu was a celebration of the collective achievements of the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA).

The Consumer Value Awards is a prestigious online periodic award aimed at creating awareness for the rights of Consumers and promoting brand excellence in the country with empirical data based on the voting of consumers for brands online.

It brought together brand owners across various sectors of the economy following the successful three months online voting featuring over 300 brands. Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Oluremi Ososanya, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Commerce and Industry, commended the organisers on the event.

The governor applauded the initiative, aimed at protecting the interests of consumers through advocacy and raising awareness on consumer rights.

“As we all know, the overriding responsibility of governments as enshrined in the Constitution is to ensure the welfare and security of the citizens.

“Promoting citizens’ welfare connotes, among other things, protecting them against exploitation and ensuring that they receive the value for money spent to procure goods and services.

“Being the commercial and industrial nerve centre of the nation, the Lagos State Government recognised the need to put in place an agency that would be charged with the responsibility of ensuring that people are not shortchanged or exploited and receive the satisfaction expected from the goods and services purchased,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Earlier, the organiser and convener of the CVA awards, Akonte Ekine, said that this year’s awards had seen an overwhelming response from consumers across the country who took the time to nominate and vote for their favorite brands.

He said that it was a testament to the active and discerning nature of consumers, as over 300 brands were nominated. The convener said that consumers across the country cast awards carefully considering which brands provided the best value for their hard earned money.

He said that over 50 brands emerged victorious as the best value for money brands for the second time and they not only met but exceeded the expectations of discerning consumers. Ekine said that the badge of honour for the brands was not just a symbol, but also a reflection of their relentless commitment to consumer centricity.

NAN reports that that there were goodwill messages from Nigeria Communication Commission, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Agency, Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency and Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority.

News Agency Of Nigeria

