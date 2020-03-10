As reactions continue to trail the removal and banishment of former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, a Professor of Islamic Political Thoughts at Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano, Professor Umar Muhammad Labdo, has blamed the deposed traditional ruler for his woes.

Sanusi was deposed as Emir of Kano by the State Government on Monday, March 9, 2020.

Reacting to the development, Labdo told DailyTrust that Sanusi "invited calamity upon himself" by being partisan.

He also accused the deposed Emir of speaking against the custom of the emirate.

"It is unfortunate that the emirate is being played with by politicians, but Sanusi invited this to himself," the professor said.

"He is too vocal against the custom. Traditional rulers have ways of contributing to governance not publicly.

“He is pro-women against men. He told women to retaliate if their husbands slapped them. This is against our culture in Africa. He is too blunt; he talks without considering the feelings of his people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Kano State Government has appointed Aminu Ado Bayero as Sanusi's replacement.

In line with tradition, Sanusi has been banished from Kano State after his dethronement.

Sanusi has since arrived his new home in Loko town of Nasarawa local government area in Nasarawa State.