Sanusi supports CBN's decision to relocate departments to Lagos

Sanusi dismissed the objections raised by Northern politicians, describing them as mere "noise."

Sanusi stated that the relocation is not a Northern issue but rather a principled decision that should be upheld by the relevant authorities.

He urged CBN Governor Yemi Cardoso to prioritise empathy and consideration for individual situations, particularly mentioning mothers with children and those facing medical issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former emir stated, "Individual situations should be considered. As much as possible, we should be empathetic. For example, young mothers with kids in school who do not need to move can be prioritised to stay in Abuja or those with medical conditions, etc."

Sanusi advised Governor Cardoso to proceed with the relocation policy, cautioning against succumbing to political pressure. He argued that bending to such pressure could set a precedent for further interference in the CBN's decisions.

"When I was about to license Jaiz Bank, there was a lot of religious noise from CAN, etc. Even enlightened people like Okey Emelamah were going to sue me to court on religious grounds. I ignored it and licensed the bank. Nothing happened," Sanusi recalled, highlighting the importance of standing firm on principled decisions.