Former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has reacted to his dethronement by the State Government on Monday, March 9, 2020.

In four-minute video, Sanusi described his sack as Emir, about six years after appointment, as an act of God.

“With almost six years on this throne and (in charge of) our heritage. Today, the almighty Allah, who gave me the leadership has destined to take it back,” Sanusi said in Hausa.

“As I always say, leadership has predetermined tenure, the days Allah destined are numbered. When the days come to an end one must leave.

“We have accepted whatever Allah decides. We have agreed. We appreciate (God). We are happy and we know it is what is best for us.”

Soon after he was deposed, the Kano State Government announced Aminu Ado Bayero as his replacement.

In the video, Sanusi urged titleholders and palace officials to support the new emir.

“We enjoin everyone to remain peaceful. We have directed our family, our children and those that support us that whoever gets it and is endorsed by the people they should pay allegiance to him.

“They should follow him (the new emir). They should guard his honour and dignity because that is also the honour and dignity of this palace.”

Sanusi expressed happiness for practicing his reign in accordance with that of his grandfather, Emir Sanusi I, who was deposed in a similar way in 1963.

“It is a thing of pride that made us to rule and end in the same fashion as Halifa,” he said.

Sanusi, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, appreciated the people of Kano, titleholders, lieutenants and friends for their support and affection during his reign as emir.