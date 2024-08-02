ADVERTISEMENT
Emir Sanusi reacts to violence, destruction of property in Kano during protest

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that the ‘’EndBadGovernance#’’ protest, which was initially peaceful, later degenerated into violence on its first day in Kano.

Former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi [Twitter]

Speaking with newsmen at his palace in Kano on Friday Sanusi described the destruction of lives and property as very unfortunate.

The Emir extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and appealed to parents to monitor their children closely to prevent them from being used as agents of destruction.

He described the vandalism of the multi-million naira NCC office as a setback for Kano State.

Sanusi emphasised that anyone or group instigating trouble ‘’does not represent the interests of Kano State.’’

He urged the people of the state to expose those responsible for fomenting trouble and advised everyone to pray for peace, progress, and political stability in the state.

The Emir also sympathised with those who lost property during the demonstrations.

He also urged the people to report anyone or group of people attempting to sell such items to the nearest security office for immediate action.

He emphasised that by so doing, those responsible for the theft and vandalism would be exposed and brought to justice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ‘’EndBadGovernance#’’ protest, which was initially peaceful, later degenerated into violence on its first day in Kano.

The Kano Emirship throne is still the subject of a legal tussle between Sanusi and the deposed Emir Ado Bayero.

News Agency Of Nigeria

