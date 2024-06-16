ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sanusi ignores police warning, holds Sallah Durbar in Kano

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Kano police had claimed that Governor Yusuf banned all forms of Dubar activities in the state during the festive period.

Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi [Twitter:@Adam_L_Sanusi]
Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi [Twitter:@Adam_L_Sanusi]

Recommended articles

Sanusi commenced the Dubar activities after leading the Eid prayer and sermon at the Kofar Mata Jumu'at Mosque on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

The prayer was moved to the mosque as the Eid ground could not be used due to flood from the heavy downpour.

Governor Abba Yusuf and members of his cabinet observed the prayer with the Emir amid tight security by men of the Army, Police, Civil Defence and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Per Daily Trust, riding on a horse, Sanusi took the usual route back to his residence while casually stopping along the way to acknowledge greetings and homage from individuals and groups.

ALSO READ: Emirship Tussle: I know why you're hurt - Sanusi aims dig at Ado Bayero

Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero [The Next Edition]
Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero [The Next Edition] Pulse Nigeria

Recall the Kano Police Command has announced a ban on Sallah Dubar in the state due to the prevalent tension from the ongoing emirship tussle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision was reached after a security meeting involving major stakeholders.

The command’s spokesman, Abdullahi Kiyawa, advised worshippers to perform their usual Eid prayers at the designated Eid prayer grounds, as has been customary in previous years.

However, Governor Yusuf expressed dissatisfaction with the ban, accusing the police of undermining his position as the Chief Security Officer of the State.

Refuting the claim, the state Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, insisted that he had never disrespected the Governor.

He said the resolution was made during the State Security Council meeting, which had Yusuf's approval.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano residents have been on the edge in the past few weeks after controversy ensued following the dethronement of Emir Aminu Ado Bayero.

Bayero filed a human rights abuse case against the state government and got a favourable judgement at the Federal High Court.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. He has covered two national elections and several off-cycle elections, including field reporting and studio analysis. He wrote an important fact-check to debunk viral misinformation during Nigeria's 2023 presidential election. He also has a huge interest in sports and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police happy with peaceful conduct of Eid prayers in Kano

Police happy with peaceful conduct of Eid prayers in Kano

Atiku preaches sacrifice, love, peace as Muslims celebrate Sallah

Atiku preaches sacrifice, love, peace as Muslims celebrate Sallah

Lagos APC, PDP greet Muslims, preach peace, love at Sallah

Lagos APC, PDP greet Muslims, preach peace, love at Sallah

Building roads using concrete will help tackle climate change effects - Umahi

Building roads using concrete will help tackle climate change effects - Umahi

Excitement in Kogi as Ododo pays June salaries

Excitement in Kogi as Ododo pays June salaries

Sanusi ignores police warning, holds Sallah Durbar in Kano

Sanusi ignores police warning, holds Sallah Durbar in Kano

Father's Day: 10 male politicians whose children have followed into politics

Father's Day: 10 male politicians whose children have followed into politics

Why labour should review stance on ₦250k minimum wage demand — Committee

Why labour should review stance on ₦250k minimum wage demand — Committee

Tinubu's reforms not meant to punish Nigerians - Akpabio appeals in Sallah message

Tinubu's reforms not meant to punish Nigerians - Akpabio appeals in Sallah message

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

Ado Bayero and Sanusi Lamido. [Facebook]

New twist as court rules deposed Kano Emir has valid case

Kano enemies distracted Gov Yusuf for one year - Kwankwaso

Kano enemies distracted Gov Yusuf for one year - Kwankwaso

Councillor sponsors 120 out-of-school children’s education in Kano

Councillor sponsors 120 out-of-school children’s education in Kano