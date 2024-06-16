Sanusi ignores police warning, holds Sallah Durbar in Kano

Sanusi commenced the Dubar activities after leading the Eid prayer and sermon at the Kofar Mata Jumu'at Mosque on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

The prayer was moved to the mosque as the Eid ground could not be used due to flood from the heavy downpour.

Governor Abba Yusuf and members of his cabinet observed the prayer with the Emir amid tight security by men of the Army, Police, Civil Defence and others.

Per Daily Trust, riding on a horse, Sanusi took the usual route back to his residence while casually stopping along the way to acknowledge greetings and homage from individuals and groups.

Police ban Sallah Dubar in Kano

Recall the Kano Police Command has announced a ban on Sallah Dubar in the state due to the prevalent tension from the ongoing emirship tussle.

The decision was reached after a security meeting involving major stakeholders.

The command’s spokesman, Abdullahi Kiyawa, advised worshippers to perform their usual Eid prayers at the designated Eid prayer grounds, as has been customary in previous years.

However, Governor Yusuf expressed dissatisfaction with the ban, accusing the police of undermining his position as the Chief Security Officer of the State.

Refuting the claim, the state Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, insisted that he had never disrespected the Governor.

He said the resolution was made during the State Security Council meeting, which had Yusuf's approval.

Kano residents have been on the edge in the past few weeks after controversy ensued following the dethronement of Emir Aminu Ado Bayero.