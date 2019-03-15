Sagir Ahmed, a Lebanese engineer who was abducted on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, has been killed in custody.

Ahmed's driver was killed when at least four gunmen kidnapped him at Dangi roundabout in Kano on Tuesday.

The Kano State Police Command has now confirmed that Ahmed, an engineer with Triacta Construction Company, was confirmed dead at Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital.

His body was found by villagers in a bush at Yansango village in Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state on Thursday, March 14, according to the spokesman of the police command, Abdullahi Haruna.

It's unclear if a ransom demand was made by the kidnappers, as they usually do, before Ahmed was killed.