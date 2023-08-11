ADVERTISEMENT
Russian flags trend in West Africa following military coups

Ima Elijah

A skilled tailor based in the capital city has produced dozens of Russian flags since the coup.

Russian flags spotted in Niger [Guardian]
The unexpected popularity of Russian flags mirrors a trend that has emerged following military takeovers across the region. The sentiment gained traction after fervent celebrations erupted in response to the coup that toppled President Bazoum.

While Western powers view this growing affinity for Russia with concern, these displays of pro-Russian support underscore a shift in influence away from traditional allies.

Yahaya Oumarou, a skilled tailor based in the capital city of Niamey, whose sewing studio has been a hub of flag production, told Reuters that since the coup, he has produced dozens of Russian flags.

Amid this burgeoning pro-Russian sentiment, a simultaneous surge in anti-French feelings has been observed throughout West Africa. Mali, in particular, has veered away from its longstanding alliance with France, a stance initiated by the junta in 2021. Instead, the country has forged a cooperative relationship with Russian mercenaries to combat the growing threat of jihadist insurgency in the Sahel region.

The pro-Russian wave further gained traction during anti-France protests in Burkina Faso, which followed a September 2022 coup, marking the second overthrow within that year. The sight of Russian flags being waved by citizens during these demonstrations is a stark indicator of the shifting geopolitical dynamics.

It is noteworthy that both Mali and Burkina Faso are currently under military rule.

Niamey resident Okacha Abdoul-Aziz, who actively participated in the pro-junta rallies during the military seizure of power, expressed his affinity for the Russian flag. He said to newsmen, "I'm a fan of the Russian flag, which is why I've come today to buy fabrics for the tailor to make me a flag." Abdoul-Aziz noted that the coup had introduced him to the Russian flag, transforming it into a symbolic fashion statement that resonates with his sentiments.

Recall that Russia and Arican countries have been in talks over economic partnerships, rather than dependency.

