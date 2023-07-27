ADVERTISEMENT
Russian electric car company seeks partnership with Nigeria, Africa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The company is committed to providing a full range of products and services starting with design and development of new rolling stock.

Some African journalists on a tour of Oktyabrsky Electric Car Plant, a subsidiary of Transmashholding, JSC (TMH), the Russian rail and urban transport manufacturers on Wednesday in St Petersburg, Russia. [NAN]
Some African journalists on a tour of Oktyabrsky Electric Car Plant, a subsidiary of Transmashholding, JSC (TMH), the Russian rail and urban transport manufacturers on Wednesday in St Petersburg, Russia. [NAN]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the plant, Oktyabrsky Electric Car is a subsidiary of Transmashholding, JSC (TMH), the Russian Rail and Urban Transport.

Valentin Yadritsev, CEO of OEVRZ, a subsidiary of TMH and producer of metro trains for St Petersburg metro said this on Wednesday.

He spoke when some journalists from different African countries visited the company on a tour of the plant.

The tour covered key systems and components of train production delivered to St Petersburg metro, parts of Russian cities and some Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) by the company.

Journalists participating in the tour were drawn from Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt and Zimbabwe on the sideline of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Form scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

NAN) reports that the tour is aimed at introducing TMH rail and urban transport manufacturing to the African transportation sector.

According to Yadritsev, the company is committed to providing a full range of products and services starting with design and development of new rolling stock to modernisation lifecycle service contracts and digital signalling solutions.

“In the context of advancing the relations between Russia and African countries, TMH seeks to play its role of trustworthy business partner and industrial investor.

“TMH is actively working on new business opportunities in Nigeria and will be proud to apply all its resources and experiences to boost the country’s transportation,’’ he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

