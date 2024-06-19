Rivers police take over 23 council secs after bloodbath between political groups

The police said the action was to forestall further bloodbath as well as a breakdown of law and order due to the spread of the crisis over the tenure of the outgoing local government chairmen.

SP Grace Iringe-Koko, spokesperson of the command, disclosed in a statement in Port Harcourt that a police officer and a vigilante member lost their lives during a clash between two political groups.

“Operatives have been deployed to uphold peace in all the 23 Local Government Areas (LGA).

“The clash between the two political factions, sparked by disagreement over the chairmen’s tenures, resulted in the deaths of a police officer and a vigilante member in Eberi-Omuma community.

“Consequently, the police have taken over the 23 council secretariates and some critical government facilities to forestall further unrest and breakdown of law and order.

“To ensure order, the command has also deployed anti-riot police officers to the various council headquarters,” Iringe-Koko announced.