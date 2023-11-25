ADVERTISEMENT
Rivers PDP chairman resigns after bagging appointment from President Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Akwaro said he decided to accept Tinubu's appointment after consulting his leaders and family.

Desmond Akawor
Desmond Akawor

Chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Desmond Akawor, has resigned from his position after bagging a federal appointment from President Bola Tinubu.

Akawaor, a former Nigerian Ambassador to South Korea, emerged as Rivers PDP chairman in March 2020, succeeding Felix Obuah, and has occupied the position since then.

He announced his resignation in a letter addressed to the acting National Chairman of the PDP, Ambassador Umar Damagum, dated November 22, 2023.

The party chieftain explained that his resignation followed his nomination by the President as Federal Commissioner representing Rivers State at the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

In the letter, the former ambassador also conveyed his appreciation and gratitude to Tinubu for finding him worthy to serve the nation.

He said that having consulted his leaders and family, he decided to accept the appointment, which he described as an opportunity to serve the country.

The statement read in part, “Consequently, I have resigned my position as the Rivers State Party chairman of our great party – the PDP, and immediately handed over all duties to the Deputy Party Chairman, Aaron Chukwuemeka, who has commenced action in this stead.

“I remain committed to the ideals of our party always and will continue to be available to provide, steer and support for all party affairs whenever l am called upon.

Nurudeen Shotayo

