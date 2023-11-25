Rivers PDP chairman resigns after bagging appointment from President Tinubu

Akawaor, a former Nigerian Ambassador to South Korea, emerged as Rivers PDP chairman in March 2020, succeeding Felix Obuah, and has occupied the position since then.

He announced his resignation in a letter addressed to the acting National Chairman of the PDP, Ambassador Umar Damagum, dated November 22, 2023.

The party chieftain explained that his resignation followed his nomination by the President as Federal Commissioner representing Rivers State at the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

ADVERTISEMENT

In the letter, the former ambassador also conveyed his appreciation and gratitude to Tinubu for finding him worthy to serve the nation.

He said that having consulted his leaders and family, he decided to accept the appointment, which he described as an opportunity to serve the country.

The statement read in part, “Consequently, I have resigned my position as the Rivers State Party chairman of our great party – the PDP, and immediately handed over all duties to the Deputy Party Chairman, Aaron Chukwuemeka, who has commenced action in this stead.