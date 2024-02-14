ADVERTISEMENT
Fubara approves automatic promotion, ₦35,000 wage award to Rivers LG workers

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers [NAN]
The state President of the union, Clifford Paul, made the commendation in a statement issued in Port Harcourt and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

Paul stated that Fubara announced the approval during his meeting with NULGE leadership and principal officers of the Local Government Councils at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

He noted that the governor also approved the immediate implementation of ₦30,000 minimum wage for Local Government workers.

“The governor also approved the immediate implementation of the 35,000 wage award approved by the Federal Government to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy in the country.

“We commend the governor for the inclusion of NULGE in the Local Government Pensions Board, as provided by law.

“We also commend him for the implementation of a consolidated salary structure for Local Government workers retiring at grade level 17,” Paul added.

He pledged the loyalty, cooperation, solidarity and support of the local government workers to the Fubara-led government.

