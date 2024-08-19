Reaction as police arrest suspected robbery kingpin over Rivers explosion

Preye, known as "Metusah," hails from Kabiama Community in Sagbama Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

Police spokesperson Grace Iringe-Koko revealed that Preye had been on the police wanted list for years due to his involvement in high-profile bank robberies between 2012 and 2016.

During these crimes, Preye's gang, led by Daniel Gogo, alias "Full Payment," stole significant weaponry, including AK-47 rifles, pistols, dynamites, and ammunition.

He was identified as the gang's dynamite expert, making him instrumental in the group's criminal activities.

The arrest followed Preye's failed attempt to detonate a dynamite during a protest by Pro-Wike supporters on June 25.

Despite sustaining severe injuries in the explosion, Preye underwent three major surgeries and is now recovering under police custody.

The police have confirmed that once investigations are complete, Preye will face charges in court.

Calls for thorough probe to capture sponsors of Rivers explosion

Reacting to the arrest, the Coalition for Human Rights Advocacy in Africa (CHRADA) commended the police for capturing Preye but called for further action.

Dr Joyce Idakwo, CHRADA's spokesperson, urged the police to arrest Preye's sponsors and collaborators, some of whom are believed to be high-profile individuals within the government.

CHRADA expressed concern over the potential involvement of political figures in criminal activities, especially those linked to the Pro-Wike supporters.

They emphasised the need for a thorough investigation to hold all parties accountable, warning that failure could lead to further violence in Rivers State.