Police investigating IED explosion in Rivers, 1 suspect arrested

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police image maker urged the public to cooperate with law enforcement and report any suspicious activities related to the incident.

Rivers State Police Commissioner, Tunji Disu’s image used for illustrative purposes [Punch]

SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the spokesperson of the command, said in a statement in Port Harcourt on Saturday that one male suspect had been apprehended.

She urged residents to remain calm as police detectives were actively pursuing leads to identify the sponsors and perpetrators behind the explosion.

The command has launched a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the cause and circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event.

“We have identified one individual in connection to the explosion and urge residents to remain calm.

“Efforts are being made to gather crucial information and shed light on this situation,” she stated.

Iringe-Koko affirmed that security measures had been heightened to guarantee the safety of both residents and visitors within the state.

“We thank the public for providing information, pictures, and videos to assist our ongoing investigation.

“Anyone who sees any suspicious object should evacuate the area immediately and promptly notify the police,” she added.

Police investigating IED explosion in Rivers, 1 suspect arrested

