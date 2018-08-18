Pulse.ng logo
Rivers By-Election: Armed thugs reportedly storm polling units

PDP, APC trade blames as armed thugs reportedly storm polling units

The by-election was fixed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for Saturday, August 18, 2018.

Rivers By-Election: Armed thugs reportedly storm polling units play

INEC Ballot box.

(Channels)

Armed thugs reportedly stormed polling units in in Ward 10 during the ongoing Rivers by election.

The by-election was fixed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for today, Saturday, August 18, 2018 to replace Hon. Victor Ihunwo.

Ihunwo, who represents Port Harcourt Constituency 3 in the Rivers State House of Assembly, recently became the Executive Chairman of Port Harcourt City local government council, according to Daily Post.

APC blames PDP

Speaking on the incident, the Rivers All Progressives Congress (APC) spokesman, Mr. Chris Finebone said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) sponsored the thugs.

He said “The PDP leaders in ward 10 have deployed some hoodlums who are going round threatening and intimidating APC members. That is the situation right now. We don’t know how much effort the security agencies can put to stop that situation right now.”

 “We are making efforts to reach them (party agents). The true situation is that, PDP hoodlums came in and were shooting at random, going after known APC individuals and they have to quickly call in the state security, the Police and others.

ALSO READ: Davido pays a courtesy visit to Governor Wike, promises to groom talents in Rivers

“But in the main time, they have to take refuge here and there. We are still trying to re-establish contact with them,” Finebone added.

PDP reacts

The PDP also accused the the factional chairman of the APC in Rivers of using men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to intimidate voters.

Recently, the Rivers State Police Command disclosed that four of its officers were killed in the state in the space of three days in two separate attacks.

