Gunmen kill 4 Rivers State police officers in 3 days

The Rivers State Police Command has disclosed that four of its officers have been killed in the state in the space of three days in two separate attacks.

According to a report by Daily Post, the command's spokesperson, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, disclosed that a plain-clothed officer was killed in Elele in Ikwerre local government area of the state on Monday, July 23, 2018. The officer was shot after he was identified as a law enforcement officer while inside a commercial bus.

The killing of the officer happened just days after three other officers were brutally killed in Rumuigbo in Obio-Akpor LGA by a group of gunmen. He said the assailants escaped with police arms and ammunitions, even though one of them was killed.

He said, "The gunmen killed three of our men in Rumuigbo and took away their rifles. And one of the rifles they took has over four hundred rounds of ammunition.

"This incident is peculiar because they shot the officers continuously after knowing that they were already dead. They scattered their bodies with bullets.

"But one of the officers was gallant enough to try to repel them but he couldn't do much because he was alone. He was able to hit some of them. They were about six but he was able to injure at least four of them. One of the gunmen even died.

"We have recovered his body and the vehicle they used at the river bank here in Port Harcourt."

DSP Omoni said a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the gunmen that killed the officers and appealed to members of the public to report anyone seen with gunshot wounds.

7 officers killed in Abuja

The killing of the Rivers State officers comes just weeks after unknown gunmen killed seven police officers in an ambush attack at Galadimawa Junction, Abuja, on July 2.

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, set up a team of specialised crack investigation detectives, police scene of crime experts and technical intelligence unit of the force to investigate the ambush attack .

The team, headed by Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, was charged with completing investigations within 21 days.