Ribadu settles dispute between Lagos government & road transport association

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ribadu added that no member of RTEAN would be victimised by the Union or Lagos State Government for their role in the dispute.

National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu [Presidency]
National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu [Presidency]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Ribadu said this in a letter to the Secretary-General, Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Friday in Abuja.

The letter was titled, ”Re: Conflict Resolution in Respect of Leadership Affairs of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria. Lagos Chapter,”

It would be recalled that the protracted dispute between the Lagos state government and RTEAN occurred due to contentious leadership issues of the association.

RTEAN was banned in Lagos state for the past 15 months due to pockets of violence by the association in the state.

Ribadu said the crisis was resolved due to the intervention of the Federal Government and organised labour.

According to him, I am delighted to inform you that the dispute between the Lagos State Government and the RTEAN has now been peacefully resolved.

“The contentious issue of RTEAN leadership has been laid to rest with the unanimous appointment of a new state Chairman of the Union in Lagos State.

“Comrade Adeshina Teslim Hussaini, aka Okolomo, is the new Chairman of RTEAN in Lagos State with effect from 1 January 2024.

“The Lagos State office of RTEAN and all properties hitherto taken away are hereby returned to the Union. The operation of RTEAN in all motor parks in Lagos State is to resume with immediate effect,” he said.



He also said that the Lagos State Government, its agencies and the public are to be intimated about the peaceful resolution.

“On this premise, you are humbly requested to intimate the Union on the amicable resolution of the dispute and the highlights of the agreements reached,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria



