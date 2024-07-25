Return home to support my development agenda, Tinubu tells Nigerians abroad

The President made the call while speaking at the 2024 National Diaspora Day Celebrations in Abuja on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, recalled how he once lived and worked abroad but returned home to contribute to the nation's development.

He therefore urged Nigerians living abroad to remember that there is no place like home.

“As someone who once lived and worked abroad, I can attest that migration can be transformative and serious. In the 1970s, I went to the United States, where I studied and worked, before returning to Nigeria to contribute to nation-building.

“I, therefore, urge our citizens who relocate abroad to remember that there is no place like home. We expect them to bring back their experiences to support our development agenda,” the President said.

Pulse Nigeria

Tinubu refuses to condemn the japa phenomenon

While refusing to condemn the mass exodus of Nigerians abroad in search of better opportunities, Tinubu noted that the phenomenon, which is famously referred to as japa, has its consequences.

The former Lagos State Governor, however, urged all the citizens who have migrated abroad not to forget their country.

"As we celebrate our diaspora community, we must acknowledge the implication of this phenomenon for our collective growth. We cannot begrudge our citizens who are seeking better opportunities abroad, but we must urge them not to forget their homeland,” he said.

The President disclosed that a total of $646 million was received in diaspora remittances between January and May 2024.

“The CBN has recently introduced some reforms in the sector, and the reforms are yielding fast results. In January, remittances totalled $138.56 million. We recorded $39 million in February, $104 million in March, $193 million in April, and $365 million in May 2024.