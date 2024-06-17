Top 10 countries with the highest diaspora remittances

According to Visualcapitalist.com, personal inbound remittances have risen seven times between 2000 and 2023 globally. Research and Markets also projects the global remittance market to hit $107.80 billion by 2030.

The influence of diaspora remittances cannot be overemphasised as it plays a critical role in a country's economy.

According to the Global Knowledge Partnership on Migration and Development (KNOMAD), for over a decade, remittances to Low and Middle Income Countries (LMICs) have been about three times the volume of Official Development Assistance (ODA) and exceeded Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flows to LMICs by more than $250 billion in 2023.

Top 10 Countries by Personal Remittances Received (2023)

The study which is based on a 2000-2023 data by KNOMAD explains that the remittances do not represent foreign investments but are made up of personal remittances, or money sent between residents and non-residents, including personal transfers and compensation for work done abroad.

Top countries receiving money from abroad Amount India $125B Mexico $67B China $50B Philippines $40B France $34B Pakistan $24B Egypt $24B

The data further revealed the huge differences in diaspora remittances in the represented countries, especially India’s remittance which is noted to drown the combined value of the next two countries, Mexico ($67 billion) and China ($50 billion).

The $21 billion figure recorded as remittances by Nigerians in diaspora has been argued according to a statement by Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

