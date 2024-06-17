ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Top 10 countries with the highest diaspora remittances

Solomon Ekanem

Research and Markets projects the global remittance market to hit $107.80 billion by 2030.

Top countries with the highest diaspora remittances [MoneyGram]
Top countries with the highest diaspora remittances [MoneyGram]

Diaspora remittances have rapidly increased over the past few years and have also become a large source of foreign income for many developing countries.

Recommended articles

According to Visualcapitalist.com, personal inbound remittances have risen seven times between 2000 and 2023 globally. Research and Markets also projects the global remittance market to hit $107.80 billion by 2030.

The influence of diaspora remittances cannot be overemphasised as it plays a critical role in a country's economy.

According to the Global Knowledge Partnership on Migration and Development (KNOMAD), for over a decade, remittances to Low and Middle Income Countries (LMICs) have been about three times the volume of Official Development Assistance (ODA) and exceeded Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flows to LMICs by more than $250 billion in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The study which is based on a 2000-2023 data by KNOMAD explains that the remittances do not represent foreign investments but are made up of personal remittances, or money sent between residents and non-residents, including personal transfers and compensation for work done abroad.

Top countries receiving money from abroad Amount
India $125B
Mexico $67B
China $50B
Philippines $40B
France $34B
Pakistan $24B
Egypt $24B

The data further revealed the huge differences in diaspora remittances in the represented countries, especially India’s remittance which is noted to drown the combined value of the next two countries, Mexico ($67 billion) and China ($50 billion).

The $21 billion figure recorded as remittances by Nigerians in diaspora has been argued according to a statement by Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Oyedele, about $18 billion representing 90% of the estimated diaspora remittances to Nigeria in 2023 did not end up in the country as the transfers were ‘externalised’.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 10 countries with the highest diaspora remittances

Top 10 countries with the highest diaspora remittances

Send App by Flutterwave highlights cultural trends on IDFR

Send App by Flutterwave highlights cultural trends on IDFR

10 most expensive African cities for international workers in 2024

10 most expensive African cities for international workers in 2024

Father’s Day with Verve

Father’s Day with Verve

Nigeria’s inflation rate rises to 33.95% in May - Report

Nigeria’s inflation rate rises to 33.95% in May - Report

Nigeria's SEC warns traders against investing in Davido's crypto coin

Nigeria's SEC warns traders against investing in Davido's crypto coin

Lagos Infrastructure Revolution: 5 projects by Hitech Construction you need to know

Lagos Infrastructure Revolution: 5 projects by Hitech Construction you need to know

5 states with the most expensive domestic flight tickets

5 states with the most expensive domestic flight tickets

Inspiring Women in Public Service: Sindiso Mafico’s leadership

Inspiring Women in Public Service: Sindiso Mafico’s leadership

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Most punctual African airlines

Most punctual African airlines

money laundering

10 African countries with the highest money laundering risk

Jägermeister partners with Santa Cruz

Jägermeister and Santa Cruz partner to launch limited edition iconic skateboard

L-R: Head, Public Affairs & Communications, Chivita|Hollandia (CHI Limited), Zainab Obagun; General Manager, Lagos State Office of Disability Affairs, Adenike Oyetunde; Head of Early Children Care Development ECCDE/Special Unit, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, Maryland, Lagos, Hilda Twins; Chief Financial Officer, Chivita|Hollandia (CHI Limited), Sergio Martins; Chief People Officer, Chivita|Hollandia (CHI Limited), Temitope Adedayo-Ojo; Comedian and Brand Ambassador, Chigurl, at the Children’s Day Event Celebration recently held by Chivita|Hollandia (CHI LImited)

Chivita|Hollandia (CHI Limited) celebrates children with fun and excitement