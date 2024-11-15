ADVERTISEMENT
Respect people’s rights, uphold peaceful election - Tinubu urges Ondo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The President commended INEC for its diligent preparations for the election.

Tinubu made the call in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Friday in Abuja.

The President also canvassed for the democratic process in the state that would genuinely reflect the people’s will and power to freely choose their leaders. He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its diligent preparations for the election, particularly its timely distribution of sensitive materials across all 18 local government areas in the state.

The President also noted the deployment of security personnel to the state to maintain law and order during the exercise. He appreciated the assurances from the Inspector-General of Police and the Chief of Defence Staff that the personnel would act professionally and adhere to the provisions of the Electoral Act to ensure a credible electoral process.

Tinubu reminded all political stakeholders, especially the candidates, that the people bestow the privilege to govern.

“This right must be respected and not undermined,” the President said.

He emphasised that it was in the best interest of all Nigerians to ensure a free and fair election and consolidate our over 25 years of democratic governance.

