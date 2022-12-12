ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fear grips Ebonyi residents as gunmen invade Abakaliki to enforce sit-at-home order

Bayo Wahab

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Chris Anyanwu, has assured the people of Ebonyi state of their safety.

File Photo of gunmen.
File Photo of gunmen.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The gunmen forced banks, markets, and petrol stations were forced to shut down while pedestrians ran for their lives.

According to Daily Trust, the mask-wearing gunmen razed a section of Ahịa Ofú market located along the Abakaliki-Enugu highway.

It was reported that the gunmen went on a rampage to enforce the five days sit-at-home order which was reportedly defied in Ebonyi.

Recall that a voice in a video circulating on social media recently threatened to kill anyone that refuses to observe the lockdown order imposed on the southeast by self-proclaimed Nnamdi Kanu’s disciple, Simon Ekpa.

The sit-at-home order was meant to start from Friday, December 9 to Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Reacting to this in a statement, the Media and Publicity Secretary of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Emma Powerful, disowned the video, saying “IPOB under the command and leadership of our great prophet and indefatigable liberator Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wishes to state unequivocally to the people of Biafra, friends of Biafra, and lovers of Biafra freedom that IPOB leadership did not issue any sit-at-home order on 9th,10th, 11th, 12th, 13th or 14th of December 2022”.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Chris Anyanwu, has assured the people of Ebonyi state of their safety.

Anyanwu said there is no cause for alarm, adding that no one was killed in the shooting that took place in the state today.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fear grips Ebonyi residents as gunmen invade Abakaliki to enforce sit-at-home order

Fear grips Ebonyi residents as gunmen invade Abakaliki to enforce sit-at-home order

Pulse Picks: Top 10 quotes in Nigerian politics in 2022

Pulse Picks: Top 10 quotes in Nigerian politics in 2022

Tourists not affected by Indonesia’s new sex law, says official

Tourists not affected by Indonesia’s new sex law, says official

El-rufai sets agenda for 9th assembly

El-rufai sets agenda for 9th assembly

Police confirm attack on PDP campaign office in Gombe

Police confirm attack on PDP campaign office in Gombe

Group urges NASS to pass Tax Crime Commission Bill

Group urges NASS to pass Tax Crime Commission Bill

2023: 'Liar', Tinubu attacks Atiku

2023: 'Liar', Tinubu attacks Atiku

We worry about Peter Obi only, Atiku cannot win – APC chieftain

We worry about Peter Obi only, Atiku cannot win – APC chieftain

APC: Arise TV defends Rufai Oseni amidst calls for dismissal

APC: Arise TV defends Rufai Oseni amidst calls for dismissal

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@Femigbaja]

Sanwo-Olu impregnated my mother in 1994 - Delta man claims he's gov's son

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

Breaking: DSS gives NNPCL, marketers 48 hours to end fuel scarcity

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

No going back on withdrawal limits policy, Emefiele insists

Boko Haram/ISWAP members

Boko Haram kills 33 ISWAP wives in reprisal attack