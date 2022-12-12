Fear grips Ebonyi residents as gunmen invade Abakaliki to enforce sit-at-home order

The gunmen forced banks, markets, and petrol stations were forced to shut down while pedestrians ran for their lives.

According to Daily Trust, the mask-wearing gunmen razed a section of Ahịa Ofú market located along the Abakaliki-Enugu highway.

It was reported that the gunmen went on a rampage to enforce the five days sit-at-home order which was reportedly defied in Ebonyi.

Recall that a voice in a video circulating on social media recently threatened to kill anyone that refuses to observe the lockdown order imposed on the southeast by self-proclaimed Nnamdi Kanu’s disciple, Simon Ekpa.

The sit-at-home order was meant to start from Friday, December 9 to Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Reacting to this in a statement, the Media and Publicity Secretary of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Emma Powerful, disowned the video, saying “IPOB under the command and leadership of our great prophet and indefatigable liberator Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wishes to state unequivocally to the people of Biafra, friends of Biafra, and lovers of Biafra freedom that IPOB leadership did not issue any sit-at-home order on 9th,10th, 11th, 12th, 13th or 14th of December 2022”.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Chris Anyanwu, has assured the people of Ebonyi state of their safety.