The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Resident doctors begin 5-day warning strike on Wednesday

Bayo Wahab

Resident doctors resolved to embark on strike after their National Executive Council meeting held virtually on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Resident doctors threaten to go on strike again. (Ripples)
Resident doctors threaten to go on strike again. (Ripples)

Recommended articles

The association had in April threatened to downtool if the federal government fails to pay the salary arrears of 2014, 2015 and 2016 to resident doctors.

According to the doctors, the strike will commence at 8 am on Wednesday, May 17, and will end Monday, May 22, at 8 am.

Members of the association resolved to embark on the industrial action after their National Executive Council meeting held virtually on Monday, May 15, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the communique issued in April, NARD demanded a 200% increase in their salary structure and immediate massive recruitment of clinical staff in the hospitals.

The association also demanded “an immediate increment in the CONMESS salary structure to the tune of 200% of the current gross salary of doctors in addition to the new allowances included in the letter written by NARD to the honourable minister of health on the 7th of July 2022 for the review of CONMESS”.

In addition, the doctors demanded “immediate infrastructural development in our various hospitals without further delay and insists on at least 15% budgetary allocation to health subsequently”.

The ultimatum issued to the government in April ended on Saturday, May 13, 2023 and the doctors’ demands remain unaddressed.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

120 heads of state to attend Tinubu's innauguration

120 heads of state to attend Tinubu's innauguration

Resident doctors begin 5-day warning strike on Wednesday

Resident doctors begin 5-day warning strike on Wednesday

Why Orji Kalu will not be Senate President - Adamu Garba

Why Orji Kalu will not be Senate President - Adamu Garba

Ezekwesili amused as Ghanaians claim Hilda Baci, Tiwa Savage

Ezekwesili amused as Ghanaians claim Hilda Baci, Tiwa Savage

US imposes visa restrictions on individuals who undermined 2023 elections

US imposes visa restrictions on individuals who undermined 2023 elections

Inflation rate rises to 22.22% in April, still highest in 17 years

Inflation rate rises to 22.22% in April, still highest in 17 years

We’re proud of you  —  Buhari celebrates Hilda Baci for breaking cooking record

We’re proud of you  —  Buhari celebrates Hilda Baci for breaking cooking record

World Bank director, Chaudhuri backs Nigeria's $800m loan amid criticism

World Bank director, Chaudhuri backs Nigeria's $800m loan amid criticism

Seun Kuti arrested after turning himself in at Lagos police command

Seun Kuti arrested after turning himself in at Lagos police command

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse. [Daily Post]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

Tinubu roots for Hilda Baci to break Guiness World Record for cooking. [File]

Tinubu roots for Hilda Baci to break Guinness World Record for cooking

President Muhammadu Buhari has spent more than 200 days of his eight-year administration enjoying medical treatment in London [Presidency]

Buhari spends extra week in London to take care of his teeth