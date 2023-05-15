Resident doctors begin 5-day warning strike on Wednesday

The association had in April threatened to downtool if the federal government fails to pay the salary arrears of 2014, 2015 and 2016 to resident doctors.

According to the doctors, the strike will commence at 8 am on Wednesday, May 17, and will end Monday, May 22, at 8 am.

Members of the association resolved to embark on the industrial action after their National Executive Council meeting held virtually on Monday, May 15, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the communique issued in April, NARD demanded a 200% increase in their salary structure and immediate massive recruitment of clinical staff in the hospitals.

The association also demanded “an immediate increment in the CONMESS salary structure to the tune of 200% of the current gross salary of doctors in addition to the new allowances included in the letter written by NARD to the honourable minister of health on the 7th of July 2022 for the review of CONMESS”.

In addition, the doctors demanded “immediate infrastructural development in our various hospitals without further delay and insists on at least 15% budgetary allocation to health subsequently”.