Moving the motion, Chima noted that good morals and proper orientation remained indisputable basic components of child upbringing and training.

He added that a lack of it, especially in young people, would result in societal decay, while recalling that moral instructions was a compulsory subject in Nigeria schools curricula in the past.

The lawmaker noted that due to the removal of moral instructions from the school system, the current generation of youths lack the benefits of such lessons, and may end up as nuisances in the society.

He stated that with the increasing rate of violence and various forms of immorality in recent times, there was need for reintroduction and enforcement of the teaching of moral lessons and orientation.

He said that the reintroduction of moral lessons and proper orientation would keep rebuilding good morality in the younger generation and provide proper orientation for future generations.

The House, therefore, urged the Federal Ministries of Education, Youth and Sports Development, the National Orientation Agency and other relevant government agencies to intervene.

The House added that it was view to reintroducing moral instructions as a compulsory subject in the school curricula as well as developed effective orientation for the school system.