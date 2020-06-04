Members of the House of Representatives have voted against a recommendation to castrate convicted rapists in Nigeria.

James Faleke, representative of Ikeja Federal Constituency, Lagos, made the recommendation during plenary on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

The recommendation comes on the back of a string of vicious sexual crimes that have attracted national attention over the past week.

Faleke said anyone found guilty of rape in the country should be castrated, the removal of a man's testicles.

However, the motion was rejected in a voice vote by members of the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

During plenary on Tuesday, June 2, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, called on State Assemblies to amend the penal and criminal code to deter rapists with stiffer penalties.

"We stand together shoulder to shoulder on this, and I think we need to make the penalties for rape stiffer to be sufficient deterrent for those who are involved in this, or who even desire to be involved," he said.

Sexual crimes have attracted national attention over the past week after the high-profile rape and murder of Uwaila Omozuwa, a 22-year-old first year student of the University of Benin.

The Jigawa State Police Command also announced the arrest of 11 men who had, at different times and on many occasions, allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl.

This was then followed by the rape and murder of Barakat Bello, 18, at the home she shared with her family on Monday, June 1.

Many Nigerians have called for stiffer penalties for rapists, as well as the faithful implementation of current laws.