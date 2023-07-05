ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps urges FG to end banditry, farmer-herder clashes in Katsina, Gombe

News Agency Of Nigeria

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to end the spate of banditry and the incessant clashes between farmers and herders in Katsina and Gombe states.

House-of-Reps [Credit: The Guardian Nigeria]
House-of-Reps [Credit: The Guardian Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Babale presented a motion titled: “The Need to Address the Incessant Banditry Attacks on villages in Dustin-Ma/Kurfi Federal Constituency of Katsina’’ at the plenary in Abuja on Wednesday. Lawmaker said such attacks had resulted to injuries and deaths of scores of innocent residents.

He recalled that on June 12, the communities of Tashar Yaro, Koza, Kudewa villages, Geza, Sauyawa, Tamawa, and Maileda within Kurfi and Dutsinma Local Government Areas of Katsina State were attacked by bandits and scores were displaced.

He added that these banditry activities had led to regular imposition of taxes on farmers before allowing them to access their farmlands. According to him, the failure of which often puts them at a risk of losing their livestock to rustlers as well as having their shops burgled by the daredevil kidnappers in search of foodstuff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Babale said that the incessant attacks by the bandits had led to low farming productivity, thus aggravating the existing food insecurity in the affected communities. He said majority of the youths in the affected areas could end up with little or no income, thus worsening youth restiveness.

The House, however, urged the Federal Government to initiate a coordinated Joint Security Operation by providing aerial surveillance and other combat mission plans to flush out bandits. In a related development, Garba called for Intervention on the recurring annual clashes between farmers and herders in the Yamaltu–Deba Federal Constituency of Gombe State.

He said the previous efforts of the state government were yet to yield significant results as the annual clashes had continued to reoccur. According to him, this development has threatened the peace and security in the area and neighbouring states of Adamawa, Taraba and Benue.

This, according to him, has negatively impacted on food sufficiency because farming and other economic activities have been affected negatively. He said with the upcoming harvest season, a reoccurrence would continue if nothing tangible was done in terms of urgent intervention.

He added that the social economic development, security and the general wellbeing of the populace were paramount. To this end, the House resolved to set up an Ad–hoc Committee to interface with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Gombe State Government and relevant stakeholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said this would find a lasting solution to the reoccurring clashes between farmers and herders in Yamaltu-Deba and neighbouring Local Government Areas.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reps urges FG to end banditry, farmer-herder clashes in Katsina, Gombe

Reps urges FG to end banditry, farmer-herder clashes in Katsina, Gombe

First female commissioner of Police assumes duty in Kwara state

First female commissioner of Police assumes duty in Kwara state

Gov Otu’s wife promises to rid Calabar of street urchins

Gov Otu’s wife promises to rid Calabar of street urchins

NMA begins 5-day warning strike over welfare issues in Nasarawa

NMA begins 5-day warning strike over welfare issues in Nasarawa

Gov. Bago condemns robbery attack at the Emir of Minna's palace

Gov. Bago condemns robbery attack at the Emir of Minna's palace

EU says Supreme Court created bad image for itself with Ahmad Lawan ruling

EU says Supreme Court created bad image for itself with Ahmad Lawan ruling

NHRC receives 138 complaints of human rights abuses in 2 months in Kano

NHRC receives 138 complaints of human rights abuses in 2 months in Kano

Group urges FG, NASS cooperation for effective service delivery

Group urges FG, NASS cooperation for effective service delivery

Ganduje faces investigation over alleged bribery videos

Ganduje faces investigation over alleged bribery videos

Pulse Sports

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate with the controversial UTME score and JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede. [Legit]

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

I could have used the multiple exchange rates to enrich myself, Tinubu

Ejikeme Mmesoma has refuted the forgery allegation levelled against her by JAMB. [Punch]

I didn’t forge my UTME result — Ejikeme Mmesoma