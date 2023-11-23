ADVERTISEMENT
House of Reps urges FG to build pedestrian bridges on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, traversing highly populated sections of the city, has become an essential corridor for daily activities.

The resolution followed a motion moved by Rep Tolulope Akande-Sadipe of All Progressives Party who represents Oluyole Federal Constituency during plenary. This is contained in a statement issued by Akande-Sadipe’s Special Assistant on Media, Mr Olamilekan Olusada and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

The motion highlighted the unprecedented growth of Ibadan which is now the third-largest city globally according to United Nations data. According to her, this is in response to the critical safety concerns posed by the absence of pedestrian bridges on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Akande-Sadipe urged the Federal Ministry of Works to prioritise the construction of pedestrian bridges in strategic locations along this vital route.

"The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, traversing highly populated sections of the city, has become an essential corridor for daily activities.

“However, the absence of pedestrian bridges has undervalued the safety of both pedestrians and drivers.

“Alarming rates of fatal accidents are recorded daily as people attempt to cross the highway to access schools, homes, workplaces, and markets,’’ she said.

Expressing deep concern, Akande-Sadipe emphasised that in spite of ongoing safety advocacy, pedestrian bridges have been neglected during the construction of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. The highway has sadly transformed into what she terms a 'death trap’.

She explained that the motion recognised the importance of constructing pedestrian bridges at specific locations. The locations, she said, includes the Technical University, Toll Gate in Ibadan, Félele, Sóka, Sanyo, Bólúwaji, Academy, Eléruku.

According to Akande-Sadipe, these bridges are as crucial to saving lives, reducing the sufferings of commuters, especially school children, and maintaining the economic viability of these highly populated areas.

She urged the Federal Ministry of Works to allocate funds for the construction of pedestrian bridges in the mentioned locations in the 2024 budget estimates. She urged the House Committee on Works and Appropriation to ensure strict compliance with this imperative safety measures.

