Reps summons UNIZIK acting VC over poor project execution, fund mismanagement

News Agency Of Nigeria

The committee added that there will be no justification to approve funds for any government organisation if what had been earlier approved was haphazardly utilised.

Nnamdi Azikiwe University

Rep. Abubakar Fulata, the Chairman of the Committee made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja. The invitation followed the committee’s earlier visit to UNIZIK in Awka, adding that the invitation was not to a witch-hunt on the VC.

He said the committee would not fold their arms and allow certain things that would halt the expected progress in the nation’s universities to persist.

The committee observed that the data presented in the documents submitted by the VC did not align with the reality on the ground in terms of project execution. Fulata wondered how the management of the university would claim to have generated ₦1.5 billion in a preceding year but said it spent about ₦3 billion from the same internally generated revenue.

Fulata said spending money without appropriation by the parliament was a gross violation of the constitution. He said that the presentation of cooked figures undermines the integrity of the entire management team of the university.

The committee said the oversight visit became necessary due to the calls and concerns raised by many Nigerians that several MDAs would do better if legislators carried out their roles as expected.

The committee said there would be no justification to approve funds for any government organisation if what had been earlier approved was haphazardly utilised.

The committee said it observed several discrepancies and infractions in the documents presented, urging the VC to appear before them in the National Assembly with relevant documents for further legislative actions.

The committee noted that one of the areas of concern is 100% payment for a project that was less than 40% completed by the school management. This according to the committee is against financial regulations.

