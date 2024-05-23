ADVERTISEMENT
Reps summon DISCOs, GENCOs for failing to perform CSR in host communities

News Agency Of Nigeria

The lawmaker lashed at DISCOs for sending junior managers to represent them without written authorisation.

The committee expressed displeasure over the failure of the Chief executive officers of DISCOs and GENCOs to honour its invitations. Rep. Obiageli Orogbu said this in Abuja while investigating the five-year compliance of the DISCOs to corporate social responsibility requirements in their host communities.

The lawmaker lashed at DISCOs for sending junior managers to represent them without written authorisation in favour of most of them, adding that it was disrespectful for GENCOs not to send representatives.

She also frowned at their failure to submit their five-year audited accounts and detailed information on the corporate social responsibility activities carried out within their host communities.

She ordered the clerk of the committee, Emmanuel Chukwu to send another summons to the DiSCOs and GENCOs to appear at a date in June. She stated that failure to honour the invitation of the committee would compel the committee to take appropriate measures to force them to appear before it.

Orogbu emphasised that the meeting was an interactive session intended to confirm how the DISCOs and GENCO had fair relations with their host communities regarding corporate social responsibility.

She stated that the committee had the mandate of the leadership of the House of Reps to undertake the assignment and as such would expect maximum and diligent cooperation from the electricity companies.

