Representatives rejects proposed electricity tariff increase

Ima Elijah

House-of-Reps [Credit: The Guardian Nigeria]

The decision comes in the wake of public discontent following a recent surge in petrol prices, which has already burdened many Nigerians.

The motion to reject the price hike was presented by Honourable Aliyu Madaki, who expressed strong disapproval of the timing and scale of the tariff increase. Honourable Madaki highlighted the insensitivity of introducing such a significant hike when citizens are still grappling with the impact of the petrol price surge.

"The current economic challenges faced by Nigerians demand empathy and understanding from regulatory bodies," stated Honourable Madaki during his presentation. He emphasised that imposing an additional financial burden on the populace through higher electricity tariffs would exacerbate the struggles of ordinary Nigerians trying to make ends meet.

In response to the motion's gravity and public sentiment, the House has mandated its committee on power, once constituted, to initiate discussions with the National Electricity Regulatory Commission. The objective is to establish a mutual understanding and find a balanced solution to address the proposed tariff hike, ensuring it aligns with the welfare of the citizens.

The lawmakers have underscored their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the interests of Nigerians and ensuring that regulatory decisions are in harmony with the economic realities and hardships faced by the populace.

