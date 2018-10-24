Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Reps to probe importation of alleged human flesh in Chinese drugs

Reps to probe importation of alleged human flesh in Chinese drugs

This followed a motion under matters of urgent public importance by Rep. Johnson Agbonayinma (APC-Edo) at plenary.

  • Published:
Buhari felicitates with House Speaker, Dogara at 50 play Reps to probe importation of alleged human flesh in Chinese drugs

The House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to probe the red alert on alleged human flesh found in Chinese drugs imported into the country.

This followed a motion under matters of urgent public importance by Rep. Johnson Agbonayinma (APC-Edo) at plenary.

Moving the motion, Agbonayinma revealed that the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) confirmed the receipt of the letter sent on Chinese drugs reported to be made into capsules filled with powdered flesh from dead babies.

The lawmaker expressed concern that making of human remains drugs and consuming them were crimes against humanity, which could also lead to serious health challenges.

He expressed worry that if immediate measures were not taken to stem the influx of these drugs and the illegal importers, the development would endanger the lives of citizens.

In his contribution to the motion, Rep. Emmanuel Orker-Jev (PDP-Benue) noted that part of the resolution the motion was seeking was already being carried out by the relevant agencies.

The motion was unanimously adopted by members when it was put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara.

The House, however, mandated its’ Committees on Healthcare Services, Women Affairs and Social Development, and Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values to invite the Nigeria Customs, National Agency for Food and Drug, Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and National Intelligence Agency (NIA) to verify the presence of said drugs in Nigeria.

They are to identify the importers of the said drugs and to prosecute them and their colluders and report findings within four weeks for further legislative action.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari says you can leave Nigeria if you wantbullet
2 British govt informs FG of plans to issue travel document to Nnamdi Kanubullet
3 Court grants Fayose N50m bail from EFCC custodybullet

Related Articles

House of Reps member dumps PDP for ADC 3 months after dumping APC for PDP
House of Reps set up investigative committee on Yusuf's NHIS crisis
Treat those who don't support us with respect – Atiku tells supporters
Reps ask NYSC to rescind its decision on Benue State University graduates
Reps step down debate on Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill
National Assembly Proposal for Sergeant at Arms to bear arms moved
Reps ask FG to negotiate with Boko Haram
There is a video of Kano Gov Ganduje allegedly receiving bribe and it's gone viral
Abubakar Lado Reps set for showdown with IGP over detention of lawmaker
2 House of Reps members dump APC, PDP

Local

Fayemi cancels education tax, begins free education in Ekiti
Fayemi signs executive order revoking education levies in schools
Man threatens to jump down from billboard hanger if Buhari does not resign
Lai Mohammed says Nnamdi Kanu is a distraction
Lai Mohammed says Nnamdi Kanu is a distraction that should be ignored
Life Expectancy in Nigeria is 55 years
If you are Nigerian, you are expected to live for 55 years only
X
Advertisement