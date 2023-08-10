Reps member distributes 12,600 bags of foodstuff to constituents

The lawmaker’s Spokesperson, Aisha Ibrahim, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Thursday.

Ibrahim said “the trucks conveying the foodstuff arrived their respective destinations today (Thursday) and distribution to the beneficiaries commenced immediately.

“The distribution was carried out by the lawmaker’s representative, Alhaji Mohammed Izze in Briyel, headquarters of Bayo Local Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The food items were also distributed in all the four local government areas of Biu, Kwaya-Kusar, Shani.”

She explained that the gesture is an annual exercise by Betara, when farm produce were yet to be harvested in that area to address any food shortage.

She further explained that the distribution for this year, however, came with a strict warning that the foodstuff be given to the needy, vulnerable persons and the most affected by hunger in the areas.

She said that the lawmaker had emphasised the need to prioritise the needy, which was why the items were first taken to the wards for onward transmission to polling units for easy identification of true beneficiaries and without any segregation on political inclination.