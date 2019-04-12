The lower legislative chamber at its sitting on Thursday, April 11, 2019, accused the president of failing to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians.

According to punch, the lawmakers’ demand is part of the resolutions passed at the Plenary when the lawmakers unanimously adopted a motion moved by the lawmaker representing Gwer-East/Gwer-West Federal Constituency in Benue State, Mr. Mark Gbillah.

Adopting the motion, which was titled: ‘Resurgence of the Incessant and Annual Massacre of Innocent Nigerians Across the Country by Alleged Bandits and Killer Herdsmen, the Gradual Occupation of Affected Communities by these Attackers and the Lack of Adequate Rehabilitation and Relief Materials’’, the lawmakers said President Muhammadu Buahri is expected to make a series of explanation to Nigerians.

According to Punch, some of the explanation the president has to make include: “His inability and the inability of his administration since inception to declare the killer herdsmen as terrorists to enable commensurate action against them by the Armed Forces.

“The inability of the of the Armed Forces under his watch to stop the recurring death of scores of innocent Nigerians annually from systemic attacks by killer herdsmen and alleged bandits, and the gradual occupation of the affected communities by these herdsmen despite countless assurances and statements by him, promising to stop these attacks.”

As well as “The inability of NEMA under his watch to immediately provide relief materials and rehabilitation of affected communities in line with their statutory mandate, in spite of the N10bn he announced had been provided in this regard and what immediate intervention his administration intends to provide to affected communities and how soon.

You’ll recall that Zamfara and Kaduna have been under series of attack recently leading to loss of lives and properties in the states.

The lawmakers, however, concluded that if the president fails to respond to their queries, they’ll conclude that that “he and his administration are incapable of permanently curtailing the incessant killing of innocent Nigerians by killer herdsmen and the occupation of their land, and have failed in their primary, constitutional responsibility of ensuring the security and welfare of the citizens of Nigeria.”