Reps call for urgent repair of Benin-Warri highway over tanker explosion

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adopting the motion, the house observed a minute silence in honour of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

House of Representatives members during plenary session. [ThisDay]
House of Representatives members during plenary session. [ThisDay]

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by Rep Thomas Ereyitomi (Delta-PDP) during plenary in Abuja on Wednesday.

In moving the motion, Ereyitomi noted that the unfortunate loss of more than 20 lives, including children and women on Oct. 1, was worrisome.

This was due to a fallen tanker ladened with Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) that exploded at Koko Junction in the Warri-Benin highway in Delta.

He said apart from the deaths recorded, other people sustained different degrees of injuries while over 16 vehicles and three motorcycles were destroyed by the inferno.

He further stated that the unfortunate incident would further worsen the plight of road users.

He said the road users already had to cope with massive gridlock occasioned by the dilapidated road, spending days on a journey that should ordinarily not exceed 45 minutes.

He said the road was plagued by a significant number of accidents which often involved tankers and other heavy-duty vehicles that tumbled as drivers maneuvered failed portions of the road.

“With the accident, commuters and motorists will become more exposed to attacks by hoodlums/miscreants who take advantage of such situations to wreak havoc.

“The failed portions of this road have become a death trap for users of the road with little or no remedial efforts from any quarter over a period of time to pose this kind of danger."

The house urged the National Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development to send relief materials to affected victims immediately

The lawmakers also urged FERMA and the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to expedite action on the rehabilitation of the road and other federal roads around the country, to forestall future occurrences.

They also asked that victims’ medical bills be settled for those hospitalised.

The house further mandated its committees on emergency and disaster management, works, and legislative compliance to comply with the resolution.

News Agency Of Nigeria

