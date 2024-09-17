ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Report claims over 261,000 tonnes of substandard fuel imported into Nigeria

Segun Adeyemi

As fuel queues persist across the nation, Nigerians are left with no choice but to purchase the substandard product, despite its known detrimental effects on vehicles.

People queue to buy fuel at a petrol station in Lagos, southwest Nigeria. [Getty Images]
People queue to buy fuel at a petrol station in Lagos, southwest Nigeria. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

Despite repeated assurances from the NNPCL, this “dirty petrol” now accounts for up to a quarter of the nation’s daily fuel consumption.

According to a Motor Tanker Vessels report dated September 13, 2024, the combined fuel imports into Nigeria through various ports, including Apapa, Tincan, Lekki, Calabar, Port Harcourt, and Warri, stood at 261,938 metric tonnes.

Motor Tanker Vessels report dated September 13, 2024. [Facebook]
Motor Tanker Vessels report dated September 13, 2024. [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The report alleged that NNPCL received 134,938 metric tonnes of this quantity while independent marketers imported 127,000 metric tonnes.

READ ALSO: Fresh concerns arise over alleged plot to manipulate Dangote PMS price

These deliveries, which have been causing damage to vehicles, originated from sources that were previously flagged for delivering off-specification fuel.

An industry source familiar with the situation expressed concerns about the quality of fuel being imported, stating, “They have brought into the country the same kind of fuel that was condemned as dirty petrol, but they know people are forced to buy this because the queues and shortage are forcing people to be desperate.”

As fuel queues persist across the nation, Nigerians are left with no choice but to purchase the substandard product, despite its known detrimental effects on vehicles.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian man makes History as fourth person globally cured of HIV

Nigerian man makes History as fourth person globally cured of HIV

Report claims over 261,000 tonnes of substandard fuel imported into Nigeria

Report claims over 261,000 tonnes of substandard fuel imported into Nigeria

APC chieftain blames Tinubu's policy for rising inflation

APC chieftain blames Tinubu's policy for rising inflation

Fresh concerns arise over alleged plot to manipulate Dangote PMS price

Fresh concerns arise over alleged plot to manipulate Dangote PMS price

UN pledges $6m relief for Maiduguri flood victims

UN pledges $6m relief for Maiduguri flood victims

Edo Police thwart kidnap mission, rescue victim and kill suspected abductor

Edo Police thwart kidnap mission, rescue victim and kill suspected abductor

Edo 2024: PDP withdraws threat to boycott Saturday's polls

Edo 2024: PDP withdraws threat to boycott Saturday's polls

Shehu Sani, Sowunmi lead dialogue to address social media's role in governance

Shehu Sani, Sowunmi lead dialogue to address social media's role in governance

Tinubu approves national disaster relief fund amid Borno floods

Tinubu approves national disaster relief fund amid Borno floods

Pulse Sports

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel scarcity worsens as NNPCL increased petrol price amid scarcity. [Punch]

Fuel scarcity: NULGE chairman dies at filling station while queuing for petrol

Ramirez was also convicted on a separate charge involving $368,698.24 in fraud and another case in which he defrauded Gabriel Ogie Edeoghon of $250,000 in July 2013. [Sahara Reporters]

Lagos court hands 74-year jail term to US businessman in $1.2m visa scam

Flood: VP Shettima visits Maiduguri, offers 50 trucks of rice

VP Shettima sympathises with Maiduguri flood victims with bags of rice

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Zamfara begins civil service shakeup amid terrorism claims, gov’s aide mutes