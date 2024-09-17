Fresh concerns arise over alleged plot to manipulate Dangote PMS price

At a recent press conference, CERLA accused NNPCL of falsely claiming that Dangote Refinery sold Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at ₦868 per litre.

Okwa Dan, the coalition's spokesperson, condemned NNPCL's actions, describing them as a deliberate attempt to frustrate Dangote Refinery and perpetuate corruption in Nigeria's energy sector.

"The NNPCL has been a stumbling block in the nation's quest for transparency in crude oil sales and distribution," Dan said.

He further criticised the organisation for its preference for importing substandard fuel, calling it "fraudulent and counterproductive."

Dan accused the Mele Kyari-led NNPCL of perpetuating a fuel subsidy scam, which he argued has kept Nigeria reliant on foreign PMS imports.

According to CERLA, the NNPCL's latest move against Dangote Refinery, a wholly indigenous company, represents a broader scheme to stifle local refineries.

"The NNPCL's operations have been opaque and shrouded in secrecy," Dan asserted, questioning why NNPCL is the sole off-taker of PMS from the Dangote Refinery.

He also pointed out that Dangote's current crude stock was in dollars, making the NNPCL's claim of high prices misleading.

CERLA has called for NNPCL to halt its "slander campaign" against Dangote Refinery and warned of potential legal action.

The coalition stressed that Nigerians have suffered enough from NNPCL's lack of transparency and demanded accountability from the state-run oil giant.