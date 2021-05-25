RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Repentant kidnapers surrender arms in Adamawa

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Adamawa, Mr Aliyu Alhaji, on Tuesday, said two repentant kidnappers had surrendered their arms to the police command in the state.

Repentant kidnapers surrender arms in Adamawa. [NAN]
Repentant kidnapers surrender arms in Adamawa. [NAN] Pulse Nigeria

Addressing a news conference in Yola, Alhaji said that the repentant kidnapers surrendered two G3 refiles with breach number 58607 and 52007 with five rounds of live ammunitions.

Recommended articles

According to him, the command is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the men being in possession of the rifles and assured residents in the state of security of lives and property.

He appealed to other kidnapers to repent before their eventual arrest.

Alhaji further said from March to May 25, the operatives of the command arrested 52 suspects, who were members of various criminal gangs in the state.

He added that the exhibits recovered include 20 prohibited firearms, 1,000 rounds of live ammunitions, five cartridges and other items worth N3 million.

“From March to date, the command embarked on raiding of criminals’ hideout and black spots which led to the recovery of 50.70 kilograms of weeds suspected to be marijuana.

“Others are diazepam, tramadol, rubber solutions, exzole and other hard drugs all valued about N3 million”, he said.

The commissioner said that the recovered intoxicants that are not exhibits before the court would be handed over to NDLEA for necessary action.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Matthew Baus discusses how he ignored Wizkid but signed Burna Boy

Actress says queefing during sex is different from flatulence

Retired Nigerian striker Ibezito Ogbonna hospitalized after his home in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza

Gov Ortom has asked his people to pick up guns and knives against killer herdsmen

Buhari questions 'legality' of open grazing ban in Southern Nigeria

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Why men hurt more than women after breakups