RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Electoral Act: Reps may override Buhari's veto over statutory delegates

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Reps member, Ben Igbakpa (PDP-Delta) has moved a constitutional point of order, urging the House to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto over delay in signing section 84 (8) of the 2022 Electoral Amendment Act into law.

Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]
Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]

Igbakpa moved the motion during plenary on Wednesday in Abuja under matter of urgent national importance.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Electoral Amendment Act was recently amended by both chambers of the National Assembly, and was resent by the lawmakers after amendment of section 84 (8) for the President’s assent.

The section was to allow statutory delegates to participate in political party primaries.

The House of Reps on May 11 passed Section 84(8) of the Electoral Amendment Act, 2022 to allow statutory delegates to participate in political parties’ congresses and conventions.

NAN reports that the house amended the clause after considering a Bill sponsored by the Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business, Rep. Abubakar Fulata.

The current version, which was assented to by the President in February, prevented statutory delegates from taking part in party primaries.

The House while on recess convened an emergency session to amend Section 84 (8) of the Electoral Act 2022.

NAN reports that the lawmakers, Governors, Ministers, the President among others could not participate during the just concluded party primaries as statutory delegates were not allowed.

This was not unconnected with the president’s refusal to sign the amended 2022 Electoral Act.

The Speaker of the House of Reps, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila however, asked that the motion should be put on notice.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kano Assembly approves Ganduje’s N10bn loan request

Kano Assembly approves Ganduje’s N10bn loan request

Electoral Act: Reps may override Buhari's veto over statutory delegates

Electoral Act: Reps may override Buhari's veto over statutory delegates

Army rescues abducted Chibok girl, son, in Borno

Army rescues abducted Chibok girl, son, in Borno

FRSC deploys 1,500 officers, ambulances, tow trucks for Ekiti election

FRSC deploys 1,500 officers, ambulances, tow trucks for Ekiti election

2023: APC South Korea rallies support for Tinubu

2023: APC South Korea rallies support for Tinubu

Osun Governorship election: INEC says 333,179 PVCs ready for collection

Osun Governorship election: INEC says 333,179 PVCs ready for collection

Lagos Govt, partners to vaccinate 5 million children against measles

Lagos Govt, partners to vaccinate 5 million children against measles

NCDC expresses dismay at description of Nigeria as cholera endemic

NCDC expresses dismay at description of Nigeria as cholera endemic

FG approves 109 e-Learning Centres for Primary education in Nigeria

FG approves 109 e-Learning Centres for Primary education in Nigeria

Trending

2023: Aisha Yesufu announces support for Peter Obi

Aisha Yesufu

Terrorists in helicopter allegedly attack ECWA, homes, farms in Southern Kaduna

Terrorists (GuardianNG)

Afenifere reacts as court orders killers of Fasoranti's daughter to die by hanging

killers of Fasoranti's daughter

Ordinary President suspends crowdfunding as ASUU rejects N50m donation

Ordinary President.