'Renewed shege' – Sowore calls out Tinubu's subsidy palliative plan

Ima Elijah

Tinubu explained his plan in a letter to the House of Representatives regarding a loan request of $800 million.

He expressed his opinion on Twitter when he learned about Tinubu's decision to provide assistance to Nigerians for six months.

In his tweet, Sowore wrote: "The government of #RenewedShege! So, @officialABAT is going to give only 53 per day for six months? This is taking jokes too far! These guys don't value Nigerians! #Revolutionnow."

Tinubu had announced a plan to give ₦8,000 to 12 million poor households in the country. This money would be given to struggling families within the next six months. Tinubu explained his plan in a letter to the House of Representatives regarding a loan request of $800 million made by former President Muhammadu Buhari's administration for a social safety net program.

Tinubu encouraged the House of Representatives to approve the loan so that the plan could be implemented.

Ima Elijah

