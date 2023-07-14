'Renewed shege' – Sowore calls out Tinubu's subsidy palliative plan

He expressed his opinion on Twitter when he learned about Tinubu's decision to provide assistance to Nigerians for six months.

In his tweet, Sowore wrote: "The government of #RenewedShege! So, @officialABAT is going to give only ₦53 per day for six months? This is taking jokes too far! These guys don't value Nigerians! #Revolutionnow."

Tinubu had announced a plan to give ₦8,000 to 12 million poor households in the country. This money would be given to struggling families within the next six months. Tinubu explained his plan in a letter to the House of Representatives regarding a loan request of $800 million made by former President Muhammadu Buhari's administration for a social safety net program.

