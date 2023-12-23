Year 2024 will be glorious for Nigerians - Remi Tinubu

The first lady said this in her Christmas message after she held an elaborate Christmas party for the children of Nana Berry Orphanage, Abuja.

She also advised parents to continue to give hope to their wards, saying “As we go into the year 2024, our message should be how to transform the lives of the young ones.

“Whoever we are, we should stop talking about poverty in front of our children, we are not a poor nation, the wealthy ones should also take care of the poor ones and make them wealthy, that is all it takes.

“We have taken the issue of poverty out of contest and it is really polluting the hearts of the young ones, but we have to give them hope and show them the life that is positive.

“We are entering a glorious year and those who believe that it is going to be glorious will enjoy it,’’ Mrs Tinubu said.

The first lady, during the party, told the children a bible story and advised parents to also imbibe the habit of teaching their wards good morals in order for them to become great adults.

“Parents are supposed to tell the children Christmas stories, that is what we all grow up with, for this year's Christmas, we have decided to change the trajectory of what Christmas represents in the State House.

“For us in this dispensation, I think we have to adopt a home per year, next year, another orphanage home would come so that the children can have a sense of well-being and to also to give them a sense of belonging.

“They are all Nigerians, as you can see, they all have dreams like every one of us, bringing them here is for them to know that nothing is impossible, they too can become the person whom God will put in place of power like this.’’

She advised parents to also start training their children in the ways of the Lord because children learn very quickly; one of the things that has given me drive while growing up even from a humble beginning is what I have seen.

“This year's Christmas celebration is also to remind them about the sacrificial death of Jesus Christ, and how the love of Christ has made him lay down his life for mankind.

“Also, that is what we have to do as a nation, to continue to make the necessary sacrifice for a lot of people to benefit, it is not about us but for a generation that is coming after us.