Remi Tinubu admonishes governors’ wives on commitment to good governance

Senator Oluremi gave this advice in Abuja on Friday during her first official meeting with the wives of governors from the 36 states of the federation and briefing on her national project Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting mainly focused on ways forward on how to reach the vulnerable people in the grassroots through the initiative that was unveiled on June 5.

The meeting which lasted for three hours in the first lady’s conference hall had in attendant 28 wives of governors flagged by few other important officials.

In her address, the first lady thanked the governor’s wives on behalf of herself and her husband President Bola Tinubu for their support during the immediate past elections across the country.

“I want to remind each of us that the exalted positions we are in today should be seen as an opportunity to impact more meaningfully, not only the lives of people in your state but Nigeria as a whole.

“During the electioneering campaigns, promises were made, it is now time to commence the work of fulfilling these promises and more, therefore, to reach every nooks and cranny of the country, I would need your immense support.

“If you look at our past, we can most assuredly chart a path for our present and future and this can best be done collectively for better and more sustainable impact.”

Oluremi also disclosed that the RHI remained few days for the registration to be completed, adding that the governors wives needed to work with her alongside their personal activities to touch lives across the country.

“The RHI has a goal of ensuring women in Nigeria are engaged in productive activities that contribute to the socio-economic development of individuals, communities and the nation.