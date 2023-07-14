Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Remi Tinubu admonishes governors’ wives on commitment to good governance

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oluremi also disclosed that the RHI remained few days for the registration to be completed, adding that the governors wives needed to work with her.

Remi Tinubu admonishes governors’ wives on commitment to good governance. [Presidency]
Remi Tinubu admonishes governors’ wives on commitment to good governance. [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Senator Oluremi gave this advice in Abuja on Friday during her first official meeting with the wives of governors from the 36 states of the federation and briefing on her national project Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting mainly focused on ways forward on how to reach the vulnerable people in the grassroots through the initiative that was unveiled on June 5.

The meeting which lasted for three hours in the first lady’s conference hall had in attendant 28 wives of governors flagged by few other important officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her address, the first lady thanked the governor’s wives on behalf of herself and her husband President Bola Tinubu for their support during the immediate past elections across the country.

“I want to remind each of us that the exalted positions we are in today should be seen as an opportunity to impact more meaningfully, not only the lives of people in your state but Nigeria as a whole.

“During the electioneering campaigns, promises were made, it is now time to commence the work of fulfilling these promises and more, therefore, to reach every nooks and cranny of the country, I would need your immense support.

“If you look at our past, we can most assuredly chart a path for our present and future and this can best be done collectively for better and more sustainable impact.”

Oluremi also disclosed that the RHI remained few days for the registration to be completed, adding that the governors wives needed to work with her alongside their personal activities to touch lives across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The RHI has a goal of ensuring women in Nigeria are engaged in productive activities that contribute to the socio-economic development of individuals, communities and the nation.

“It is also to increase opportunities for women, youth and children across the nation.’

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Nigerian Air Force plane crashes in Benue

BREAKING: Nigerian Air Force plane crashes in Benue

Rivers LG launches 3 buses to subsidise transportation

Rivers LG launches 3 buses to subsidise transportation

We've zero tolerance for cultism — LASU reacts to incident at Poco Lee's concert

We've zero tolerance for cultism — LASU reacts to incident at Poco Lee's concert

Jigawa governor promises timely payment of corps members’ allowances

Jigawa governor promises timely payment of corps members’ allowances

Remi Tinubu admonishes governors’ wives on commitment to good governance

Remi Tinubu admonishes governors’ wives on commitment to good governance

FG inaugurates 100 motorcycles, 10 vans to boost logistics services

FG inaugurates 100 motorcycles, 10 vans to boost logistics services

Agbekoya lauds Tinubu’s state of emergency declaration on food security

Agbekoya lauds Tinubu’s state of emergency declaration on food security

Court adjourns Doguwa’s suit to allow Kano govt study police report

Court adjourns Doguwa’s suit to allow Kano govt study police report

Court declares Emefiele's arrest invalid

Court declares Emefiele's arrest invalid

Pulse Sports

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

Mmesoma Ejikeme was accused of forging her UTME result. [Punch]

Mmesoma confessed to using her phone to manipulate UTME result - Panel