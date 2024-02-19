Redeemed Church members rally on streets for national healing via prayer

Led by Pastor Tunde Benjamin Laniyi of RCCG Throne Room, Transcorp Abuja, the prayer walk is an annual event held by the RCCG, taking place in 190 countries globally, with this year’s theme titled “HEALING.”

During the prayer walk, Pastor Laniyi noted the belief that there is no challenge beyond divine intervention. The congregation prayed for healing in the country and called on God to answer Nigeria’s pressing issues.

In his sermon, Pastor Laniyi urged Nigerians to continue praying for divine guidance for the country’s leaders, expressing confidence that through intercession, Nigeria would experience healing.

Former Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor (retired), addressed the congregation, acknowledging the country’s prevailing security and economic challenges but emphasised hope. He urged Nigerians, especially the youth, not to lose hope and encouraged them to believe in the nation's potential.