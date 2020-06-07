Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi has urged the Federal Government to allow women to use stun guns and pepper spray to protect themselves against rapists.

In the past week, social media was awash with conversations about rape as Nigerians called out alleged rapists and also called on the government to fish out the culprits of rape incidents reported during the week.

Two undergraduates, Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a student of the University of Benin and Barakat Bello, a student of Institute of Agriculture, Research and Training, Ibadan were raped and murdered last week.

Reacting to the recent rape incidents, Oluwo in a statement signed by his media, Alli Ibrahim asked the government “to consider the legalisation of the use of stun guns and pepper spray by females as protective items.”

The monarch said, “Many ladies were raped and killed. I’ve strong trust that the items, when approved for females will protect them against such an unjust treatment and return sanctity to our society.

“By that, the constitutional provision is a long term punishment while pepper spray and stun gun are short term defence measures. The defence instruments could form part of females’ accessories in their handbags and purses.

“The spate of recurrences is unassuming. It must be checkmated through further constitutional legislations to invite sanity to our society and respect the dignity of Nigerian females.

“There are training sessions available overseas even in South Africa for females to learn how to use it in warding off attackers. Rapists are coward animals and not human. The trauma of their victims is an eternal curse of no remedy. Raped victims are no doubt mentally disturbed and emotionally imbalanced. When done with mutual consent and agreement, the two enjoin and enjoy in merriment.”

Oluwo who was accused of rape by his ex-wife, Chanel Chin in April urged rape victims to speak up without being ashamed.

He also enjoined lawmakers to come up with stricter legislation to protect the pride of Nigerian females and approve the use of defence items.