ADVERTISEMENT
Rainfall affects 228 Lagos buildings, 336 families in May

News Agency Of Nigeria

Major occurrences in May recorded serious rainstorms without any casualties.

Lagos suffers annually from seasonal flooding caused mostly by rainfall (image used for illustration) [Guardian]
This is contained in statement signed by Ibrahim Farinloye, Territorial Coordinator NEMA, Lagos office and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

Farinloye said that major occurrences of May 1 and May 15 recorded serious wind/rainstorms without any casualty or fatality but with attendant damages to public and private buildings.

He said that NEMA carried out an assessment of Agboyi one, Agboyi two, Agboyi three , Odo Ogun communities in Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State had about 130 houses either partially or fully affected with about 228 families involved in the incident which occurred on May 1.

According to him, the incident of May 15 affected about 98 buildings in Agege; Ifako Ijaye; Ikola, Isale Aboru and Oke Ishagun, located in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State with about 108 families affected. He added that about 13 electric poles were affected in the areas.

Farinloye urged Nigerians to exercise utmost restraint on their activities, especially during working hours.

"Children must not be allowed to play outside or sent on errands hours before rainfall.

"School authorities must be protective and train the children to hide under their furniture to protect them from the effect of falling objects.

"We must avoid taking refuge under temporary structures and trees," Farinloye said.

Meanwhile, NAN reports that the May 14 rain came with heavy winds that destroyed the roof of some buildings around Ijegun, Ikotun-Igando LCDA in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

