ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

What you should know about R21, the second malaria vaccine approved by WHO

Samson Toromade

The R21 malaria vaccine is expected to become available to countries mid-2024.

Like the RTS,S malaria vaccine, the R21 vaccine is administered in four doses [WHO/Fanjan Combrink]
Like the RTS,S malaria vaccine, the R21 vaccine is administered in four doses [WHO/Fanjan Combrink]

Recommended articles

The recommendation, announced on October 2, 2023, was based on advice from WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation (SAGE) and the Malaria Policy Advisory Group (MPAG).

The organisation's director-general, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, also endorsed the new vaccine as safe and effective for preventing malaria after WHO's regular biannual meeting held from September 25 to September 29.

"The updated WHO malaria vaccine recommendation is informed by evidence from an ongoing R21 vaccine clinical trial and other studies," the organisation said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT
The R21 vaccine is as cost-effective as other recommended malaria interventions [Thoko Chikondi]
The R21 vaccine is as cost-effective as other recommended malaria interventions [Thoko Chikondi] Pulse Nigeria

The demand for the RTS,S vaccine, the first-ever approved malaria vaccine, already outpaces supply, so the emergence of R21 is expected to have high public health impact.

In WHO's own words, here are the features of the R21 malaria vaccine.

Just like the RTS,S vaccine, the R21 malaria vaccine is also administered in a total of four doses consisting three primary doses and a fourth booster shot.

ADVERTISEMENT

In areas where malaria transmission is largely limited to four or five months per year, the R21 vaccine was shown to reduce symptomatic cases of malaria by 75% during the 12 months following a three-dose series.

A fourth dose given a year after the third maintained efficacy.

The vaccine showed good efficacy of 66% during the 12 months following the first three doses. A fourth dose a year after the third maintained efficacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mathematical modelling estimates indicate the public health impact of the R21 vaccine is expected to be high in a wide range of malaria transmission settings, including low transmission settings.

At prices of $2 to $4 per dose, the cost-effectiveness of the R21 vaccine would be comparable with other recommended malaria interventions and other childhood vaccines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The R21 vaccine was shown to be safe in clinical trials. As with other new vaccines, safety monitoring will continue.

ALSO READ: What you should know about 1st ever malaria vaccine

The next steps for the R21 malaria vaccine include completing the ongoing WHO prequalification which would enable international procurement of the vaccine for broader rollout. The vaccine is expected to become available to countries mid-2024.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is the Editor-in-Chief of Pulse Nigeria. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What you should know about R21, the second malaria vaccine approved by WHO

What you should know about R21, the second malaria vaccine approved by WHO

Troops eliminate 31 terrorists, arrest 81 in 1 week – DHQ

Troops eliminate 31 terrorists, arrest 81 in 1 week – DHQ

No extension of deadline for polling agents - INEC tells parties

No extension of deadline for polling agents - INEC tells parties

Tinubu administration will harness Kogi's natural resources - Shettima

Tinubu administration will harness Kogi's natural resources - Shettima

Bandits kill 4, injure 4, abandon 5 kidnap victims in Kaduna State

Bandits kill 4, injure 4, abandon 5 kidnap victims in Kaduna State

NNPP’s Peace Committee recommends apology to party’s founder over expulsion

NNPP’s Peace Committee recommends apology to party’s founder over expulsion

Lagos issues 7-day vacation order to developers of structures on drainage

Lagos issues 7-day vacation order to developers of structures on drainage

Group calls on Tinubu to shame detractors over CSU certificate saga

Group calls on Tinubu to shame detractors over CSU certificate saga

We are not seeking FG’s permission to bear arms – FRSC

We are not seeking FG’s permission to bear arms – FRSC

Pulse Sports

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Victor Osimhen: I can never surpass Maradona in Napoli — Super Eagles striker calls late Argentine the GOAT

Victor Osimhen: I can never surpass Maradona in Napoli — Super Eagles striker calls late Argentine the GOAT

Chelsea legend Drogba reveals Super Eagles star is his favourite player

Chelsea legend Drogba reveals Super Eagles star is his favourite player

Victor Osimhen: I don't like when women 'toast' me — Napoli striker discusses his preference in women

Victor Osimhen: I don't like when women 'toast' me — Napoli striker discusses his preference in women

Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha advises Osimhen on decision to leave Napoli

Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha advises Osimhen on decision to leave Napoli

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Nigerian police officer checking a vehicle documents at a checkpoint. [Carmart]

11 essential documents vehicle owners must have in Nigeria

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu