The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Malaria vaccine will finally land in Nigeria in 2024

Samson Toromade

Nigeria's malaria burden is the worst in the world and has been a major source of concern.

The RTS,S malaria vaccine is administered in four doses [Thoko Chikondi]
The RTS,S malaria vaccine is administered in four doses [Thoko Chikondi]

Recommended articles

In 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended the widespread use of the vaccine to specifically fight high P. falciparum malaria transmission.

Even though the early deployment targeted malaria-endemic areas in Sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria has been unable to secure any doses for two years.

That's about to change according to an announcement by the Ministry of Health at a press briefing in Abuja commemorating World Malaria Day on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ministry's permanent secretary, Mamman Mamuda, said Nigeria submitted an application to receive the vaccine and is expecting good news.

"The country has successfully submitted an application to Gavi for the RTS,S vaccine allocation. This is expected to be in-country by April 2024," he said.

The official noted that the vaccine will be deployed in a phased fashion depending on the quantity received next year.

ALSO READ: What you should know about 1st ever malaria vaccine

ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian children are at high risk of malaria, a disease caused by a parasite spread through the bites of infected mosquitoes [Guardian]
Nigerian children are at high risk of malaria, a disease caused by a parasite spread through the bites of infected mosquitoes [Guardian] Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria recorded the world's highest number of malaria cases (27%), and the highest number of malaria deaths (31%) in the world in 2021.

The RTS,S is the only WHO-recommended vaccine in high-transmission areas and more than 1.4 million children have received at least one of four doses in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi. The global organisation has praised the vaccine for decreasing malaria hospitalisations and deaths in the three pilot countries.

At least 28 African countries were interested in applying for the vaccine, according to a WHO announcement earlier in April. The application window closed on April 18.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is the Editor-in-Chief of Pulse Nigeria. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Calabar city sweepers protest unpaid salaries by littering Ayade's office with garbage

Calabar city sweepers protest unpaid salaries by littering Ayade's office with garbage

Malaria vaccine will finally land in Nigeria in 2024

Malaria vaccine will finally land in Nigeria in 2024

Adamawa Assembly confirms Justice Hapsat Abdulrahaman as state’s first female Chief Judge

Adamawa Assembly confirms Justice Hapsat Abdulrahaman as state’s first female Chief Judge

Aliko Dangote wants malaria gone by 2030

Aliko Dangote wants malaria gone by 2030

Makinde is being careful about appointment process for next Alaafin of Oyo

Makinde is being careful about appointment process for next Alaafin of Oyo

Labour Party calls on DSS, EFCC to arrest Apapa, other suspended officials

Labour Party calls on DSS, EFCC to arrest Apapa, other suspended officials

3 University of Ilorin students win $7,500 ISAG travel grant

3 University of Ilorin students win $7,500 ISAG travel grant

11 states, FCT get new Commissioners of Police

11 states, FCT get new Commissioners of Police

Court transfers Fani-Kayode's ₦‎4.6 billion fraud trial from Lagos to Abuja

Court transfers Fani-Kayode's ₦‎4.6 billion fraud trial from Lagos to Abuja

Pulse Sports

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Nigeria’s third-tier football league will use technology to develop talents

Nigeria’s third-tier football league will use technology to develop talents

Atalanta vs AS Roma: Mourinho 'ready' to come out of retirement to play

Atalanta vs AS Roma: Mourinho 'ready' to come out of retirement to play

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari has affirmed that petrol subsidy will soon end. (Punch)

FG to begin 40% pay rise for workers ahead of proposed subsidy removal in June

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers.

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground.

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground

INEC-Chairman-Mahmood-Yakubu

INEC asks police to prosecute Yunusa-Ari for ‘unwholesome behaviour’ in Adamawa poll