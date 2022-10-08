PWDs want inclusion in trainings of FRSC, NURTW.

The programme, tagged 'Persons with Disability and Gender Based Violence’, was organised by the Peace Advancement Action Against Violence and Rape Foundation (PAAAVARF).

It packaged in partnership with Leadership Empowerment Advocacy Humanitarian (LEAH) foundation.

In a presentation on 'Mobility and Accessibility,’ Waziri said the organisations should include in their guidelines special consideration for PWDs on roads use.

He added that many public buildings were still not accessible to PWDs in spite of the law passed in 2018 prohibiting such act.

“We want the FRSC when they are training the drivers, to also include persons with disabilities because if you want to cross the road or go somewhere, you could be stuck.

”The drivers may not understand that you want to board a car to somewhere and think you are on the road looking for alms.

“So we are calling on government, especially the FRSC and NURTW, to include PWDs in their day-to-day activities,“ he said.

The director, who is also the Chairman of the Nigeria Association of the Blind in Plateau, also called for the inclusion of barricades at drainage systems during road constructions, to serve as guide for the visually impaired.

He also called for the inclusion of ramps and elevators, especially in public bindings to ease movement for the physically challenged.

He described the sensitisation programme as timely in orientating the society on approaches to adopt in fostering inclusiveness of PWDs in societal affairs and integration.

Also at the event, Miss Awashima Atu who is visually impaired, encouraged PWDs to build their capacities in their skills and professions, to become outstanding in the society.

She said that the action would build their confidence, make them to access more opportunities and pave way for other PWDS to enjoy goodwill.

Also, Mr Taddy Chollom, the Focal Officer for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities at the National Human Rights Commission, Plateau, said 80 per cent of PWDs were in developing countries.

He noted that the world largest minority were PWDs whose women and children experienced double jeopardy as victims of Gender-Based Violence.