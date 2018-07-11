Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Pulse wins Best Online Media Website at the NG Awards

NiRA Pulse Nigeria wins Best Online Media Website at the .NG Awards

For the second year running, Pulse wins the Best Online Media Website category at the .NG Awards

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pulse wins Best Online Media Website at the NG Awards play

Pulse takes home the Best Online Media Website award

(Pulse )

Pulse Nigeria has won the Best Online Media Website at the 2018 edition of the. NG Awards which held on Friday, July 6, 2018.

This is the 2nd consecutive time that Pulse Nigeria is winning the prestigious award.

The award is a celebration of Pulse Nigeria's excellence in journalism and a recognition of its local and original content.

Pulse wins Best Online Media Website at the NG Awards play

For the second year running, Pulse Nigeria wins the Best Online Media Website award

(Pulse )

 

"What I'm proud of the most is the collaborative effort among the social media experts, video editors and journalists. It is a formula we adopted a few years ago and it has clearly shown it's paying off" says Osagie Alonge, the Head of Editorial & Editor-In-Chief, Pulse Africa on the award.

The Nigeria internet Registration Association (NiRA) organizes the .NG Awards.

NiRA is the registry for Nigerian Internet Domain Names (.ng) which maintains the database of names registered in the .ng country code Top Level Domain.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Senior Editor, Content, at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 2019 Election Atiku Abubakar reacts to coalition against Buharibullet
2 Kemi Adeosun Police react to Finance Minister’s alleged NYSC...bullet
3 Kemi Adeosun Finance minister reportedly skipped NYSC with forged...bullet

Local

Gowon defends Buhari over killer herdsmen attacks
Buhari Gowon defends President over killer herdsmen attacks
Ghost of ex Deputy Gov’s daughter points to killer
The Avenger Ghost of ex Deputy Gov’s daughter shows way to killer
Nigeria confirms diplomat's death in Sudan
Amnesty International FG says not on the defensive on human rights abuse reports
APC using EFCC, ICPC to pursue political opponents - Obasanjo
Obasanjo Buhari's APC using EFCC, ICPC to pursue political opponents, Ex-President says