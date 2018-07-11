Pulse wins Best Online Media Website at the NG Awards

news

Pulse Nigeria has won the Best Online Media Website at the 2018 edition of the. NG Awards which held on Friday, July 6, 2018.

This is the 2nd consecutive time that Pulse Nigeria is winning the prestigious award.

The award is a celebration of Pulse Nigeria's excellence in journalism and a recognition of its local and original content.

"What I'm proud of the most is the collaborative effort among the social media experts, video editors and journalists. It is a formula we adopted a few years ago and it has clearly shown it's paying off" says Osagie Alonge, the Head of Editorial & Editor-In-Chief, Pulse Africa on the award.

The Nigeria internet Registration Association (NiRA) organizes the .NG Awards.

NiRA is the registry for Nigerian Internet Domain Names (.ng) which maintains the database of names registered in the .ng country code Top Level Domain.