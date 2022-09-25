PSC extends closure of police recruitment portal by 1 month
Police Service Commission (PSC) has extended the closure of its recruitment portal for the 2022 batch of constables into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) by one month.
He said that the recruitment portal, originally scheduled to close on Sept. 26, would remain open to applicants till Oct. 26, to give enough time and accommodate all interested applicants.
Ani urged eligible applicants, who were unable to apply, to take advantage of the extension.
He pledged the commission’s commitment to ensuring that all the applicants, who were interested in pursuing a career in the police, were not denied the opportunity.
Ani said that the commission would also not deviate from its established policy of conducting a transparent and merit-driven police recruitment exercise.
