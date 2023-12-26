ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police Service Commission debunks trending recruitment invitation demanding ₦2,000 for screening

News Agency Of Nigeria

The on-going recruitment is entirely free from the registration stage to the conclusion stage which is the medical examination.

Police Service Commission [AllNews Nigeria]
Police Service Commission [AllNews Nigeria]

Recommended articles

PSC’s spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, stated in Abuja on Tuesday that: “the commission disowns and disassociates itself from the publication which obviously is fictitious and misleading.’’

Ani stressed that the PSC had stated earlier that the on-going recruitment was entirely free from the registration stage to the conclusion stage which is the medical examination. He stated also that the decision had not changed and the PSC would not request for the payment of ₦2,000 to screen candidates.

Ani added that the PSC would no longer tolerate meddlesomeness by fraudsters bent on compromising the recruitment.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged prospective candidates to ignore the misleading messages as the Police Recruitment Board was currently sending messages to successful candidates with detailed information on requirements for the screening.

Ani assured that the PSC would ensure that the exercise was transparent, merit-based and it complied with the demands of the Federal Character principles. He enjoined candidates to resist the temptation to cut corners in an attempt to succeed as strict regulations had been put in place to protect the exercise

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

VP Shettima, state governors pay Christmas homage to President Tinubu

VP Shettima, state governors pay Christmas homage to President Tinubu

Police Service Commission debunks trending recruitment invitation demanding ₦2,000 for screening

Police Service Commission debunks trending recruitment invitation demanding ₦2,000 for screening

50,000 soldiers involved in counter-terrorism, separatist operations nationwide – Lagbaja

50,000 soldiers involved in counter-terrorism, separatist operations nationwide – Lagbaja

Tinubu condemns attacks in Plateau, orders immediate action

Tinubu condemns attacks in Plateau, orders immediate action

Akume is one of the most reliable citizens Nigeria can boast of – Tinubu celebrates Akume @ 70

Akume is one of the most reliable citizens Nigeria can boast of – Tinubu celebrates Akume @ 70

Tragic fire claims lives of late PDP Chairman's wife, sister in Akwa Ibom

Tragic fire claims lives of late PDP Chairman's wife, sister in Akwa Ibom

Nigerian Air Force destroys 6 illegal oil refining sites in Rivers State

Nigerian Air Force destroys 6 illegal oil refining sites in Rivers State

Adamawa Police confirms attack on Kwapre community, begin investigation

Adamawa Police confirms attack on Kwapre community, begin investigation

Israeli fighter jets strike more than 100 targets in Gaza - IDF

Israeli fighter jets strike more than 100 targets in Gaza - IDF

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FRSC Osun deploys 1,225 officers for Christmas highway safety [Gistbriefly]

FRSC Osun deploys 1,225 officers for Christmas highway safety

Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC. [Guardian]

Nigeria Labour Congress urges FG to tackle cash crunch, avert hardships for citizens

Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State (Dailyfocus News)

Nasarawa Assembly cautions against sabotaging Gov Sule’s education plans

President Bola Tinubu [BusinessDay]

President Tinubu seeks Senate’s confirmation of 11 Supreme Court justices