Police Service Commission debunks trending recruitment invitation demanding ₦2,000 for screening

PSC’s spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, stated in Abuja on Tuesday that: “the commission disowns and disassociates itself from the publication which obviously is fictitious and misleading.’’

Ani stressed that the PSC had stated earlier that the on-going recruitment was entirely free from the registration stage to the conclusion stage which is the medical examination. He stated also that the decision had not changed and the PSC would not request for the payment of ₦2,000 to screen candidates.

Ani added that the PSC would no longer tolerate meddlesomeness by fraudsters bent on compromising the recruitment.

He urged prospective candidates to ignore the misleading messages as the Police Recruitment Board was currently sending messages to successful candidates with detailed information on requirements for the screening.